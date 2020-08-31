How Hayu stays relevant amid growing competition among streaming platforms

MANILA - Since the coronavirus is not going away any time soon, most people in the Philippines are constrained to go out in order to help prevent the further spreading of the deadly respiratory illness.

With this, more and more people are turning to various streaming services to make their stay at home entertaining.

While there is no scarcity of content in terms of films and binge-worthy series in various platforms, some Filipino viewers opt for reality television as they are supposedly more calming but equally enjoyable to watch.

This is where Hayu comes in, as it prides itself for being the first all-reality streaming service which has 300 TV shows or 8,000 full length episodes that audiences can binge-watch from start to finish.

Hayu launched in the Philippines in October last year with the objective of bringing reality shows to Filipinos at the same time as the US.

“Our team did a lot of research on which market we could really penetrate in Asia specifically. We’ve really seen a very good engagement specifically in the Philippines. If you visit our social media pages or our YouTube page, most of the viewers are really into the Kardashians, into the reality genre,” said Aj Jayco, Southeast Aisa marketing head of Hayu, during a virtual conference with members of the press last week.

Since it was launched, Jayco said Hayu has seen support from the market and there has been month-on-month growth especially during the lockdown period due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Although there are other streaming services that have been around longer, Jayco believes Hayu has been able to offer something different specific to a certain niche market that hasn’t been offered by its competitors.

“I think it’s the same story for all streaming services that there’s a lot of offerings in the market. It’s our job on how to push harder to target that market onboard the Hayu platform. I think, in terms of what we can offer, we are very much competitive and appealing to a certain market in the Philippines,” she said.

In line with serving appealing content, Hayu announced the return of the second half of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” season 18, and other shows in its pipeline for September.

The new season will show how the Kardashians are dealing with the pandemic and other personal issues, juicy dramas, conflicts and ordeals that they are currently facing. It is set to come back on Hayu on September 18 with a new episode streaming every Friday.

Aside from “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the other shows available on the platform include “The Real Housewives,” “Botched,” “Top Chef,” “Life of Kylie,” “Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian” and many more.

For an affordable price of P49 per week or P149 per month, fans will have access to their favorite reality shows anywhere and anytime.