H&M rolls out paper bag reduction initiative in PH

MANILA -- H&M is encouraging Filipinos to switch to reusable bags through its new initiative.

The fashion giant recently rolled out its Let's Reuse project in the Philippines through a digital press event.

Starting September 1, customers will be charged P2 for every paper bag in any size when they shop at any H&M store in the country.

According to H&M, all proceeds will go to the non-profit organization Waves for Water Philippines to support their clean water projects in local communities.

"We all know that single-use plastic bags harm the environment, and paper bags aren't the best solution either," H&M head of communications Dan Mejia said.

"About 80% of all paper bags end up in the landfills -- they often do not biodegrade for decades because of lack of oxygen. And compared to plastic bags, they cost more to landfills because they take up more space by weight and volume," Mejia added.

Waves for Water Philippines country director Jenica Dizon said they hope to reach more Filipinos through the Let's Reuse project, particularly women and children.

"Women and children are disproportionately affected as they are often tasked with fetching water for their households -- unpaid work, in effect causing a loss of productive hours in education, menstrual health management, and other opportunities," Dizon said.

Citing their experience in other markets, H&M Southeast Asia sustainability manager Marian Dang said the additional charge for paper bags "has led to a significant decrease in actual paper bag usage -- where millions of paper bags have been saved."

"We want to educate and make it easy to understand that by not taking single-use paper or plastic bags at the cash point, you are doing something good for the planet," Dang said.

"But if you have to buy a paper bag because you are not ready or prepared yet, do not feel bad because you are still doing good by contributing to provide clean water to our local communities through our partner Waves for Water Philippines," she added.