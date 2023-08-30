MANILA -- Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wutzbach shared her thoughts about the removal of the traditional swimsuit competition in the new national pageant The Miss Philippines.

Based on its social media post, The Miss Philippines said it is "reinventing pageantry to come up with an event unlike any other." This includes dropping the swimsuit segment.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Wednesday before her interview of ANC's "Headstart," Wurtzbach said she fully understands the move to remove the swimsuit portion, which is one of the staples in beauty pageants.

"Honestly I am only learning about this today. I still don't fully understand the difference between The Miss Philippines and Miss Philippines Universe. I feel like there's a little bit of confusion there. I came from the pageant world and even I am a little bit confused," Wurtzbach started.

The beauty queen said she believes there are other ways to showcase a candidate's physique.

"But I do think that taking out the swimsuit competition round, I understand why. Miss World has been doing it already. I mean they've been doing it for a few years now. And I can understand why it's not really necessary anymore. Perhaps there's a better, healthier way to gauge the strength of a candidate physically without having her to wear a swimsuit . Maybe they will think of a better way," she said.

"When I was competing the reason why we had a swimsuit competition was to show the judges that you take care of yourself, you are fit, you are active... because you are supposed to be a role model," Wurtzbach explained.

"Like when I was Miss Universe nga and I became really skinny, pinagsabihan din nila ako na huwag, kasi gagayahin ka ng mga sumusubaybay sa iyo. So naiintindihan ko naman 'yung purpose ng swimsuit competition noon. It's because to show the physique and to show how you take care of yourself. But I've been seeing other competitions do a sports segment instead or maybe they will do sportswear instead of swimwear. Kasi may mga religion din na aren't really comfortable in wearing two-piece, or showing too much skin. So, I think it's going into the right direction where we are kind of of making it less about the body but more about the women talaga," she added.

Currently, Wurtzbach is busy promoting her first book "Queen of the Universe."