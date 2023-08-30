MANILA – Beauty queen Pia Wurtzbach turned candid as she opened up about her life with husband Jeremy Jauncey almost half a year into their marriage.

In an interview with ANC’s “Headstart” on Wednesday, Wurtzbach said she’s been juggling her life in the Philippines and Dubai where Jauncey’s business is based.

“Jeremy’s business was based in New York. Most of his employees are still from the US. But he’s moved a lot of his business in Dubai now, which is growing rapidly. It’s been working for me. It’s only a flight away from here. It’s not easy to do these flights so often but it’s doable,” she said.

While thoroughly enjoying the life she and Jauncey are establishing in the Middle East, the former Miss Universe expressed her inability to part with the foundation she has laid in her home country.

“I still fly back to the Philippines. I am still here because I need to shoot these commercials and endorsements that I do. My work is here so I am not able to just leave everything behind. I am living my life there with Jeremy but that also doesn’t mean that I have to leave what I have here,” she said.

Asked about their plans of starting a family in the near future, Wurtzbach said it is a subject of ongoing discussion between her and Jauncey.

“I would love to have children one day. Jeremy wants to have a big family. I am looking forward to it. But right now, [work] is the focus. There’s a lot in store career-wise, but that is something we are talking about,” she said.

Wurtzbach pointed out that there remains a lot of aspirations she aims to fulfill, with one of them being the establishment of her own business.

“I didn’t go to college so I don’t know much about business entrepreneurship but I am learning. I am teaching myself now and Jeremy has been a great mentor as well. He’s been giving me great direction,” she said.

“I want to have my own business one day. I’ve always been lending my name and face to different brands, which is great because they’ve been renewing for years which means I am doing something right and they trust me. But it would be really nice to just build something from scratch and call it your own,” she added.

She also remains receptive to taking on acting endeavors, provided they align with her desired pursuits.

“There’s still some offers to do acting here and there. Honestly, I’ve had to turn down some of them because I wasn’t comfortable with the roles. I just don’t see myself doing a lot of sexy roles. Business is where I want to be. But also, I am not closing my doors. You will still see me around but I would have to really choose the project if it fits the schedule and it’s aligned with what I want to do.”