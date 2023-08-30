MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach on Wednesday revealed that she had dedicated several years to her first book, "Queen of the Universe: A Novel: Love, Truth, Beauty," which is now available for pre-order.

“We were ready to launch it in 2020 but the pandemic happened. I felt that it wasn’t a good time to promote it because I wouldn’t be able to go through book signings and do meet-and-greets. I thought it’s not kind of the way I would want to do it so I said why don’t we just wait it out a little bit more because I want to do a proper full-on promotion for it,” the former beauty queen said in an interview with ANC’s “Headstart.”

This delay turned out to be a blessing in disguise because while waiting, she found an international publisher.

Wurtzbach said she drew inspiration from her own life story albeit in a loose manner.

“Her name is Cleo and she sounds like me because she lives with her mom and her sister. She’s got this big dream of proving herself and making it in the entertainment industry. She’s a frustrated actress and she joins a pageant,” she said of the book's main character.

Although the first few chapters sound very much like her own story, Wurtzbach modified it by adding more spice and drama to the story.

“She has a guy here and she also meets some friends or ‘frienemies’ during her journey. She falls in love, out of love. There are things that happened here that I just added on. It didn’t necessarily happen to me in my life. They are just some lessons that hopefully readers will be able to pick up on,” she said.

Having successfully completed her inaugural novel, Wurtzbach said she may write her autobiography at some point down the line.

“One day, I might go there. But the thing is, I wouldn’t know how to end a biography. I feel like there’s still so many things, chapters that I have not ‘written’ on my life. So maybe in the future, that would be a possibility,” she said.

The 288-page book is a collaboration between ABS-CBN Publishing and Tuttle Publishing. It has a total of 30 chapters and is set to be released on November 7.