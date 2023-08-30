Globe's lifestyle brand 0917 is releasing its collaboration merchandise with K-pop girl group Red Velvet on August 31. Photo courtesy of Globe

Heads up, Filipino Reveluvs! Globe's urban lifestyle brand has collaborated with K-pop girl group Red Velvet for a merchandise collection.

In a press release, Globe said Wednesday that the 0917 and Red Velvet collaboration would drop on August 31 through the lifestyle brand's website, the Globe shop on Lazada and Shopee, and 0917 Bonifacio High Street Pop-Up Booth in Taguig.

The designs of the collection — which includes shirts, sling bags, cassette tapes, and bucket hats — were inspired by the five-member act's latest extended play "The ReVe Festival 2022- Birthday."

"We are beyond excited to bring the 0917 x Red Velvet collection to our K-pop-loving community. This collaboration embodies our brand's mission to continuously tap into subcultures and bring them closer to what they love," said Gladys Rojas, who heads of 0917 Lifestyle.

Red Velvet, known for hit songs such as "Red Flavor" and "Psycho," played at the Mall of Asia Arena earlier this year for its "R to V" concert tour.

