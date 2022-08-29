More than 30 pediatric cancer survivors received eye prosthesis from Rotary Club of Manila and other groups.

An 11-year old from Samar lost his eye in 2017 amid his bout with cancer.

The Grade 5 student started using an artificial eye after but misplaced it and has refused to go to school since.

According to his mother, Liezel Arellano, whose sole income is doing laundry, she did not want to rob her son of the opportunity to get another artificial eye.

Thus, despite money being tight, she booked a ticket to Manila.

“Nangutang lang ako para makapunta dito,” Arellano said.

This 11 year old boy travelled all the way from Samar to replace the artificial right eye he lost.



His mom shared that while they still don’t have enough funds to get back home, she is happy they came here as she saw him smile again. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/ZIRKUMwypC — Anna Cerezo (@annacerezo_) August 29, 2022

On Monday, Seven Lakes Lions Club of San Pablo City and the Rotary Club of Manila (RCM) gave over 30 indigent pediatric cancer survivors eye prosthesis.

According to RCM President Hermie Esguerra, the ocular insertion for the retinoblastoma survivors aims to help children build their self esteem.

“Ang tingin kanila normal sila, they will gain confidence,” he said.

According to Dinky Catindoy, she waited for the prosthesis before she let her 6-year old attend her very first day of school.

The mother shared it pains her every time her child asks why he lacks an eye.

“Malaking bagay ito para makaiwas sa tukso, nagtatanong kasi siya bakit siya ganon,” she said.

For other parents, the prosthesis is a new beginning

“Nakakalimutan ko nangyari sa kanya, yung hirap sa chemo therapy, mga pinagdaanan, new life po ba,” Joy Catindoy enthused.

Apart from the procedure, a program with a children’s party was held to help prepare the patients.

A seminar was also held to teach parents how to take care of the prosthesis as well as help their children cope with the change.

The prosthesis is made of acrylic, and if taken properly, can last 10 years.

It took five attempts before she found a piece that would fit Leizel's son.

While the fit was not perfect, and will need to be taped in the meantime, the 11-year old walked out the room with a smile on his face.

Now, with his new pair of eyes, he shared he is excited to go back to school.