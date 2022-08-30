MANILA -- Heart Evangelista once again gave the public a glimpse into her creative process.

On Instagram, the actress shared a video of her painting on a pink Hermes bag, which is owned by Jinkee Pacquiao.

She wrote the words "Hi Jinkee" on the bag using white paint, before creating a woman's side profile using her signature art style.

"Giving this baby a new look," Evangelista said in the caption.

Evangelista has been painting on Pacquiao's designer bags as early as 2016.

The actress went on to make her mark as an artist, mounting exhibits and launching her own line of home items and collectible toys.

She has also collaborated with Moonlight Arts Collective, which is founded by Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd.

