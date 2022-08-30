Cebu eats: Sorry Manila, there will be only one Mott 32 in PH

Mott 32 is expected to open mid-September 2022. Jeeves de Veyra

CEBU -- Filipinos can look forward to Michelin star-worthy feast for the senses with the opening of the award-winning Chinese restaurant Mott 32 at the NUSTAR Resorts and Casino in Cebu.

Besides the proximity to Singapore and Hong Kong where the Maximal Restaurant Group calls home, they said that they only set up a Mott 32 in cities and with partners that they actually like. When the Gokongwei Group pitched NUSTAR as a possible site for the next branch, it was only a matter of time when Cebu would join Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok, Las Vegas, Vancouver, and Seoul in the illustrious group of cities which have their own Mott 32.

Mott 32 isn’t the typical Chinese fine-dining restaurant where one expects massive rooms decorated with bright red carpets, shiny gold metallic fixtures all around, and elaborate crystal chandeliers. Instead, this relatively intimate space oozes with character from destressed walls, mottled mirrors, and faded graffiti-like paintings of Chinese actresses past transporting guests to the time and place of the restaurant’s namesake: the first Chinese grocery on 32 Mott Street in the heart of New York City’s Chinatown back in the 1890s.

The main dining area. Handout

The whole Joyce Wang-designed space seems to be divided into sections -- from small intimate two-seat tables to the bar area, from elegant private rooms to the wide-open central area -- each with its own charm.

On the far end, expansive floor-to-ceiling windows treat guests to an awe-inspiring panorama of the South Road Properties seascape with the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway Bridge towering in the distance. As the sun goes down, the twinkling lights make a chill background for a cocktail out on the veranda.

Speaking of cocktails, Mott 32's bar features signature cocktails mixed with oriental tea, spices and herbs. Take a sip of the Hanami with three different alcoholic ingredients mixed with umeshu, yuzu, shiso and chrysanthemum; the Forbidden Rose with pisco that is topped with rose powder; or the Five Spice Sherry with raspberry, tequila and five-spice powder.

Some of the signature cocktails of Mott 32 Jeeves de Veyra

The menu of Mott 32 promises to be more expansive than other Chinese restaurants.

“Why isn’t there a restaurant that can actually have great Cantonese food, great Beijing duck, great Shanghainese dumplings, and good hot Sichuan dishes in one roof?” remarked Xuan Mu, co-founder and group managing director of Maximal Concepts, the parent company of Mott 32 global.

The answer to this is that this type of execution requires a large team. For Mott 32, it means having multiple kitchens in the restaurant cooking up roasts, dim sum, and pastry, among others, each led by specialists, resulting in significantly more manpower than a typical Chinese restaurant.

The kitchen team prepares the Peking duck. Jeeves de Veyra

The emphasis is on traditional cooking techniques using premium ingredients to come up with authentic flavors as done by Maximal Concepts executive chef Lee Man Sing who earned two Michelin stars for Mott 32 Hong Kong.

Here is a preview of selected dishes that showcase the upscaled Chinese dishes that Mott 32 Cebu will have on its menu.

The Pluma Iberico Pork Barbecue features a fatty melt-in-your-mouth piece of roast glazed with wild mountain honey. Jeeves de Veyra Shanghainese soup dumplings or xiao long bao have been the rage as of late. Mott 32 brings out really strong flavors with its Hot & Sour version with scallops and prawn. Jeeves de Veyra The Black Truffle Siu Mai may look like any other siu mai out there, but the surprise here is the runny quail egg that explodes in your mouth adding richness to this seemingly simple dish. Jeeves de Veyra The taro croquette is the restaurant’s version of the taro puff, this one filled with ground chicken and prawn. Jeeves de Veyra No Chinese fine dining restaurant worth its soy sauce would be without their version of Peking duck. Mott 32’s premium version takes two days to marinade and prepare in their fridge before being smoked in applewood in their special oven. For this lunch, the duck was served two ways – duck skin with brown cane sugar, and as wraps, duck breast meat wrapped in rice paper along with cucumbers, scallions, and a dab of their in-house hoisin and peanut sauce. Jeeves de Veyra Wok-fried haricot beans with ground Australian Wagyu in dried chilies for heat and potent in-house XO sauce. Jeeves de Veyra Try to get as close as possible when the glass lid is lifted off the Signature Smoked Black Cod to get a whiff of the applewood smoke. There’s a nice crunch to the skin coated with sweet sauce that gradually gives way to the black cod’s flavor. Jeeves de Veyra The seared, braised, and baked US Black Angus short rib is a great example of how Mott 32 brings the umami, salty and spicy Chinese flavors all in one tender beefy bite. Jeeves de Veyra Two desserts were served to end the meal. One was Mango Sago with pomelo, and this bowl of Coconut Ice Cream with honeycomb, pomelo, honeycomb and muscovado sugar. Jeeves de Veyra

As Mott 32 has only opened one restaurant per country in the past, it seems likely that the NUSTAR restaurant will be the one and only Mott 32 in the Philippines. This would be a massive step in Cebu’s drive for culinary tourism.

With the unique synergy of the Gokongwei Group, one can only hope for a fly, stay, dine, and play package to make it as convenient as possible to partake of the Mott 32 dining experience.

Mott 32 Cebu is located on the ground floor of the NUSTAR Resort and Casino on South Road Properties, Cebu City and is expected to open mid-September 2022.

Related video: