Korina Sanchez gets YouTube's Silver Play Button

MANILA -- Broadcast journalist Korina Sanchez is marking a milestone as a content creator after receiving a Silver Play Button from YouTube.

The award is given to YouTube accounts with 100,000 subscribers on the video-sharing platform.

Posing with her plaque, Sanchez expressed her gratitude and revealed plans for a travel vlog series titled #DiscoveryWithK.

The new content will show her traveling to Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao to inform and entertain viewers who are stuck at home because of the pandemic.

"Sagot na namin ang lakwatsa as we discover some of the most amazing spaces and places we've never been to and seen before," she said.

With her latest achievement, Sanchez joins the likes of Loisa Andalio, Julia Barretto, Angeline Quinto, Judy Ann Santos, and Karla Estrada, among others, as recipients of YouTube's Silver Play Button.

YouTube has also given the Gold Play Button (1 million subscribers) and Diamond Play Button (10 million subscribers) to celebrities like Andi Eigenmann and Alex Gonzaga, respectively.