Food shorts: New Horoyoi drink, Hong Kong mooncakes, and more

7-ELEVEN'S HOTTAULAM MEALS NOW IN MORE STORES

The HottaUlam selections of 7-Eleven are now available in over 2,000 stores in Luzon.

Customers can choose from the following single-serve variants to take home: Rico's Lechon Binagoongan, Rico's Lechon Sisig, Pork Laing, two sticks of Pork BBQ, Chicken BBQ, Fried Bangus, Pinakbet, and Ginataang Langka at P55 to P79 per pack.

Larger servings for families and groups are also available, with ready-to-heat viands such as Pork Steak, Chicken Curry, and Beef Caldereta at P159 each. Baliwag Liempo or Lechon Manok are also sold for P115 each.

CHEFS SHARE RECIPES FOR LOCKDOWN EATS

Handout

Chefs Boy Logro and Aileen Conde are sharing a variety of easy-to recreate recipes in their cooking show, "Solane Kitchen Moments," ideal for those who wish to prepare something new during the lockdown.

In the online show, Logro showed how he prepares the healthy Pinaisang Isda and the kid-friendly Omurice, while Conde taught viewers how to make three sweet treats: Frozen Mango Chiffon Cake, Dulce de Leche Cheesecake, and Double Dutch Cookies.

All episodes of "Solane Kitchen Moments" can be watched on Solane's YouTube page.

HOROYOI LAUNCHES NEW FLAVOR

Handout

Suntory's canned chu-hi beverage Horoyoi has introduced a new flavor.

Hapikle is a play on the words "happy" and "bikkle," a popular sour milk beverage among Japanese youth. It has a distinctive taste that is reminiscent of sweet probiotic dairy drinks in the Philippines.

Along with the new Hapikle flavor, Horoyoi is also available in White Grape, Red Grape, Peach, and White Sour. These are sold at SM, S&R, and Puregold, and online through Lazada, Boozy.ph, PandaMart, and GrabMart. Price starts at P57.

LAWSON PARTNERS WITH MPL PH

Handout

Convenience store chain Lawson has partnered with the esports league Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines to offer in-game items and merchandise to customers.

Until October 25, fans of MPL can purchase 12 oz Lawson Blends Iced Coffee (P29) or 12 oz Houseblend Iced Tea (P28) and receive team-branded cups. There will also be a "leaderboard" determining the popularity of each team across Lawson stores in the Philippines.

Those who buy the featured products get a chance to win prizes by keying in codes at the bottom of each cup. More details are available on MPL's social media pages.

MIMI & BROS OFFERS HAPPY BOXES

Handout

Mimi & Bros is now offering Happy Boxes in variants such as New Vacay, Thirsty Thursday, Mimi’s Girls Night In, Sunny Sunday Brunch, and Munch Box.

New Vacay (P1,500) includes five signature cocktails in a bottle (Hanging Garden, Sexy Cappuccino, Red/White Summer Sangria, and Mango Martini); while Thirsty Thursday (P990) has croquettes, corn dogs, Mimi's Half Chicken, two side dishes, and one set of paper fans.

Mimi's Girls Night In (P2,600), on the other hand, includes corn dogs, Ragu pasta, Mimi's whole chicken, 4 side dishes, burnt Basque cheesecake, and one set of paper fans; while Sunny Sunday Brunch (P3,000) has croquettes, corn dogs, Lola's Ragu, whole Mimi's Fried Chicken, burnt Basque cheesecake, six side dishes, and two sets of party fan decors.

Meanwhile, Munch Box (P950) includes 2 double smash cheeseburgers or 2 chicken sandwiches, 4 pieces of croquettes, half order of chicken fingers, 1 order of fries, and 2 cans of soda or iced tea.

The Happy Boxes are available for orders through Mimi & Bros' Facebook, Instagram, and Viber pages, as well as via Grab, Foodpanda, and Dingdong app.

MOONCAKES BY HONG KONG MX

Handout

Hong Kong MX is back with its well-loved mooncake flavors and new, exciting ones in time for this year's Mid-Autumn Festival on

September 21.

The products are flown in from Hong Kong by the brand's official distributor in the Philippines, Double Down Import & Export Inc.

Customers can choose from mooncake flavors such as lava custard, lotus seed paste, white lotus seed paste, and lace lotus paste, among others, as well as the brand's signature egg rolls.

Hong Kong MX also has a special mooncake collection featuring "Minions" characters Stuart and Dave for this year's Mid-Autumn Festival.

For more details, visit Double Down's website and Hong Kong MX's social media pages. The products are also available online via Lazada, Shopee, GrabFood, Pickaroo, and MetroMart.

NESTLE DISTRIBUTS P110M WORTH OF PRODUCTS

Handout

To mark its 110th anniversary, Nestlé is distributing P110 million worth of its products to families in 110 cities, municipalities, and provinces across the Philippines with the help of its partners.

As of mid-August, products have already been delivered to the cities of Tanauan and Lipa in Batangas and Batangas province; Calamba, Cabuyao, and Sta. Rosa in Laguna province; Caloocan, Pasig, Manila, and San Juan in Metro Manila; and Tarlac City in Tarlac province.

The initiative comes in the face of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, with recipients living in communities where Nestlé operates, as well as coffee farmers, waste pickers, and Wellness Campus teachers. Participating Nestlé brands include Bear Brand, Maggi, Nescafe, Koko Krunch, Milo, and Chuckie.

PILMICO'S GOOD MEAT OFFERS READY-TO-COOK ITEMS

Handout

Good Meat, the retail meat brand of Pilmico, is offering not only fresh cuts but also ready-to-cook items for celebrations at home.

Among these are Lechon Paksiw, Chicken BBQ, Lumpiang Shanghai, and BBQ Belly.

The items can be ordered online through The Good Meat's website, as well as on Shopee, Lazada, MetroMart, GrabMart, and GoRobinsons.

These can also be picked up at partner supermarkets such as Robinsons Supermarket, DiviMart, Shopwise, Puregold, and The Marketplace.

URC SHARES STORIES BEHIND CLASSIC TREATS

Handout

As it marks its 65th year Universal Robina Corp. (URC) is sharing stories behind some of its classic treats.

It said Chiz Curls is its first branded snack product, with the kiddie characters in the packaging named Carl and Curlette.

Chippy, which has been around since the '60s, is named such because it was old at an affordable price during its launch.

Maxx was named after the late actor Max Alvarado, who was also one of the candy brand's endorsers.

Nips, on the other hand, is URC's first branded chocolate. Launched in the 1960s, Nips's name is the reverse of the word spin, which is the first step in its manufacturing process.

URC also marked milestones with Great Taste Coffee (first to launch twin packs and a white coffee variant) and C2 (first ready-to-drink tea beverage in the Philippine market).