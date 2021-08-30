MANILA – Angel Locsin and Neil Arce shared the second part of their house tour, giving their followers a glimpse of the second level of their new abode.

For the continuation of their vlog, the newlyweds showed where they keep their shoe collections, the few luxury bags Locsin decided to retain, as well as three bedrooms -- the guest room, the bedroom of Arce’s son Joaquin, and the master’s bedroom.

They also showed off the many pictures of them together that’s on display all over their house.

At the end of the vlog, Locsin said: “Sana sa mga nagsisimula rin bumuo ng pamilya, maka-relate din sa aming journey. Maliit or malaki 'yung bahay mo, wala naman 'yun dun eh. Ang importante 'yung masaya kayo.”

Arce, for his part, revealed he learned a lot about Locsin during the whole process of building their home.

“Matagal na kami pero marami kaming natutunan na bago about each other while making this our home. Be honest and learn how to compromise. Make sure na all your cards are out. Alam ng asawa niyo lahat ng ugali niyo, lahat ng gusto at ayaw. Kami kasi ganun,” he said.

Agreeing with her husband, Locsin said it is important to always have respect for your partner.

To end their vlog, Arce said they are excited for their home to witness all the memories they will make as a couple from here on out.

“Ang bahay na ito ang magwi-witness sa good and bad memories namin together pero ang importante, kahit ano mang mangyari, till death do us part, uuwi kami sa isa’t isa,” he said.

Watch the full video below.