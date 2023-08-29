FEU Theater Guild closes season with 'Tamdula VI: Love-Oratory'

MANILA -- Concluding its 89th theater season, the Far Eastern University Theater Guild (FTG) presents "Tamdula VI: Love-Oratory," an anthology of eight monologues exploring diverse aspects of love, spanning from the romantic and sensual to the intimate and familial.

“Tamdula VI: Love-Oratory” is designed to provide FTG members with valuable training to advance their skills in acting, stage design, stage management, marketing, and branding.

The production is directed by the FTG’s artistic head Raffaelle Pascua (BS Psychology, 2024).

The inaugural play "Against Any-Body" penned by Drea Achas explores the complexities of womanhood, delivering a poignant societal message about how embracing one's imperfections surpasses the judgments of others. It stars Julia Ramas and Gwen Temprosa as each other’s alternates.

Meanwhile, "Ang Pinakawalang Kwentang Kwentong Pag-ibig ni Tanga," penned by Dudz Teraña, delves into the challenges of letting go after being in an uncommitted relationship. The play showcases Adam Labador and Meldy Malig, who take turns portraying each other's characters.

On a different note, "It's Always You" presents a perspective of sudden abandonment by a partner. Crafted by Davewyn Macawile, the production features Maria Mayano, Jhoan Gemora, and Ryana Azurin, each alternating in portraying the roles.

"Shake, Rattle, and Fall" penned by Aaron Bayani delves into the convoluted facets of obsession and desperation in the pursuit of love. Taking center stage are Drea Achas and Jharelle Villalobos, who alternate in portraying each other's characters.

"Mama Kong May Tama," crafted by Brigitta Marilla, tells the story behind the unconditional bond a daughter has with her mother. It features Heleina Li and Bjorn Pestaño.

“Dear God” by Dudz Teraña is a comedy that explains the thoughts of an 18-year-old wishing for a boyfriend. It is headlined by Dianne Andallo and Renz Dotillos as each other’s alternates.

“Colorblind” by Franz Luis is about a character being medically -- and romantically -- color-blind. It stars FTG’s surprise guest artist.

Lastly, “Paghihintay ng Isang Libong Minuto Para sa Pag-ibig," also by Teraña, is a narrative about the definitions of romantic love and what or how much a person can give. It stars Arvin Javier.

Tickets are priced at P100 for the FEU community, and P150 for guests.

“The Tamdula VI: Love-Oratory” play dates are on August 29, 30, 31, and on September 1, 2, 4 to 9 at 6 p.m. at the FEU Center for the Arts Studio in Manila.