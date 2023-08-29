MANILA -- As Fairmont Makati’s all-day dining restaurant Spectrum closes temporarily for a one-month refurbishment, the hotel has introduced its Design and Dine sit-down buffet at the Social Lounge at the 11th floor.

The Social Lounge is located in an area that's rarely seen by the public. The space is like a more intimate version of Mirèio of Raffles Makati. However, it has a more relaxed vibe with better views of the Makati Central Business District skyline as it is on a higher floor.

Since the Social Lounge is a smaller space than Spectrum, this sit-down buffet has no buffet stations. Instead, guests are seated and they design their courses from a menu of appetizers, mains, side dishes, and dessert. While the menu is understandably not as extensive, the selection is well curated with executive chef Bela Rieck’s greatest hits with the added benefit of not needing to stand up to get food from the buffet stations.

1 - Social Lounge has views of the Makati Central Business District skyline. Jeeves de Veyra 2 - Baked Barramundi. Jeeves de Veyra 3 - Butter Chicken and Porchetta. Jeeves de Veyra 4 - Porchetta at the carving station. Jeeves de Veyra 5 - Desserts. Jeeves de Veyra

While looking through the menu, it is possible to put together courses from one’s favorite cuisine. For example, those who like heat and spice can get koftas and kebabs from the assorted Indian starters and get Indian butter chicken for the main. Similar combinations can be made with Filipino, Chinese, Japanese, and Italian/Mediterranean options.

Highlights of the menu are the previously mentioned Indian entrees, the Filipino Kare-Kareng Yaman Dagat (Seafood), Grilled Seafood Platter, Pepperoni Pizza, and the Baked Baramundi. Since the food is prepared as ordered, a classy touch is that the food is hot and plated as if one was in a multi-course sit-down dinner.

Finish off with coffee or tea and dessert which has a variety of small bite-sized cakes like the chocolate mousse, mango crunch cake, brownies, and crème brulee.

Besides the Design and Dine offer, the Social Lounge also serves as the temporary space where hotel guests take their breakfast. This will revert to Spectrum mid-September when the restaurant is scheduled to reopen.

Spectrum’s Design & Dine at the Social Lounge is available from Monday to Sunday with two seatings -- lunch (12 noon to 2:30 p.m.) and dinner (6-10 p.m.) until September 21. This is priced at P2,700 nett/person.