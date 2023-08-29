Clint Ramos on 'Here Lies Love': 'We welcome the discourse'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Filipino-American designer and producer Clint Ramos described the Broadway musical "Here Lies Love" as "a study on democracy."

"We put the audience to a journey. There's one point that you are actually part of the campaign and you are cheering, then another point you are part of the revolution. And that happens in 90 minutes and that's very exciting," Ramos said in an interview on ANC's "Headstart" with Karen Davila on Tuesday.

"You know one of the most profound things that's happened after the audience sees the show -- and this is like across the board, Filipinos, Filipino-Americans and Americans, any nationality -- they Googled immediately what happened and they learned the journey of our country. And it goes back to our colonial past. And I think that's really important. And that's one of the things that David (Byrne) really wanted to pursue is like what is the American involvement in the story," he said.

Asked of the effect to "Here Lies Love" of the fact that Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is now the president of the Philippines, Ramos said: "Well I think it puts a larger microscope on it. But I think one of the most important things is that 'Here Lies Love' is a piece of theatrical art. And like any, I would say formidable work of art, it challenges you, right? It should be a mirror for society. I always say it's a blueprint for mankind. Art should be that way. And it's successful, right? .. .We welcome the discourse because the discourse has gone beyond what the musical is."

"Here Lies Love" is described as a revolutionary musical about former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos’ astonishing rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution.

"Here Lies Love" made historic debut on Broadway with an all- Filipino cast last June.