No filter: Samantha Bernardo bares 'no makeup' look

MANILA -- Beauty queen and former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Samantha Bernardo surprised social media with her bare face as she shared her “no makeup” look.

Bernardo took to Instagram to share an unfiltered video of her that fans do not usually see.

She proudly bared her freckles and pimple marks, which she used to conceal “because it was deemed not beautiful and a flaw.”

“In a world where LIKES seems like currency and FILTER seems normal, let’s make it a trend to show our real selves as much as possible,” she wrote in her post.

To end her caption, Bernardo proudly said: “Behind every @instagram worthy photos, THIS IS ME and THIS IS MY REALITY.”

Following her post, Bernardo gained positive feedback from her followers saying she is still beautiful even without any makeup on.

Prior to entering showbiz, Bernardo was Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up.

Related video: