Handout photo.

MANILA — The performance art piece "Ginugunita Kita" will stream on YouTube this coming weekend, the Maningning Miclat Art Foundation, Inc. announced Monday.

"Ginugunita Kita," which features Miclat’s poems and music composed by Jesse Lucas, will stream on September 3 on the Maningning Miclat Art Foundation's YouTube channel.

The foundation will also launch the Maningning stationery line starting with a boxed set of 12 greeting cards and a 2023 desk calendar featuring 12 of the artist’s paintings.

"Ginugunita Kita" was performed at the Cultural Center of the Philippines in 2015. The poems include "Ginugunita Kita," "Tawag," "Anino," "Panibugho," "DUET (nina Rizal at Bracken)," "Kulay sa Bagyo," "Ang Naliligaw," "Shi Bu Shi," "A Stare," "Verse # 2," and "To Catch a Second and Turn it to Forever."

According to Lucas, inspiration came easily to him after reading "Voice from the Underworld."

"The poems of Maningning Miclat are almost melodious that I can hear the music through the poetic images. It spoke and at the same time sang to me poignant thoughts about life, pain, and love…. the experience of writing the music was really meditative and cathartic at the same time," Lucas said.

"It feels like I have discovered a new language, a language that speaks directly to the soul. These are the foundation of Ginugunita Kita’s music.”

