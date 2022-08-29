MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

CHEF CARLO MIGUEL’S NEW BIRD BEAST

Chef Carlo Miguel, known for his monster burgers at Burger Beast, introduces equally monstrous chicken burgers with his new spin-off Bird Beast.

Bird Beast features chicken sandwiches with twists and flavors from the chef’s travels to the U.S., Japan and Korea with some familiar favorites on the menu, including the Buffalo Chicken Burger, Chicken Caesar Burger and Umami Chicken Sandwich, with all new contenders like the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, Nagoya Chicken Sandwich, and Yangnyum Chicken Sandwich.

Bird Beast is now available in more than 18 locations and is available for delivery 24/7 via GrabFood and foodpanda

NEW FUSION TSUKEMEN, SMALL AJI TAMAGO PLATE

Tsukemen from The Tasteless Group introduces two new fusion tsukemen.

Seafood lovers should try out the Laksa Tsukemen rich with crab meat, mussels, fish cake with a nice crunch with youtiao (fried Chinese dough). Meanwhile, the noodle’s al dente texture is a highlight of the Truffle Tsukemen, which is like a very rich pasta truffle cream sauce only with chashu instead of bacon.

Also new is the Tamago Shoko small plate which has four pieces of aji tamago topped with takoyaki sauce, Japanese mayonnaise, shredded fish flakes, aonori, and togarashi.

Tsukemen’s new dishes are available for dine-in and takeout at The Grid Food Market Power Plant Mall, MOA Food Hall SM Mall of Asia, Alabang West Parade, and The Canopy Sky Ranch Tagaytay. You can also order for delivery, via thegridfoodmarket.com, tasteless.ph, GrabFood, Pick-a-Roo, and foodpanda.

BUY ONE TAKE ONE COCKTAILS AT CHILI’S

As part of Chili’s Philippines 25th anniversary celebration, the restaurant chain serves up all day happy hour with its Tipsy Nights offer.

Buy one, take one on all their Premium Long Island Iced Tea, Mango Mojito, Strawberry Mojito, Lynchburg Lemonade, Pomegranate Margarita, and Cherry Lime Press.

Now available at all Chili’s branches nationwide.

BIDA MAMEN AT KUYA J’S

What do you get when you combine mami and ramen? You get Kuya J’s new Bida Mamen.

The new Bida Mamen comes in two variants: Bida Pork Mamen, pork bone broth (cooked for more than 10 hours to maximize the flavors) with egg noodles and steamed bok choy and topped with two slices of slow cooked pork belly; and the Bida Spicy Chicken Mamen, noodles topped with stir-fried ground chicken and house-made chili oil.

A bowl of Bida Mamen is priced at P239 and is best enjoyed at the restaurant. Now available at all Kuya J branches nationwide for dine-in, take-out, or order online via www.central.ph/eats.

EVERYTHING BUT CHEESE CHEESY CHICKEN POPPERS RICE BOWL

Everything But Cheese (EBC) recently added a new rice bowl and a cheese bar to its menu of cheesy favorites.

The new Cheesy Chicken Poppers Rice Bowl features cheesy steamed rice topped with crunchy chicken poppers generously topped with EBC’s double cheddar cheese sauce and parsley bits.

Also new is the cheese bar which is like a milkier version of the cheese mamon.

Now available at an Everything but Cheese branch near you or for delivery though Booky, FoodPanda, or Grabfood.

AVOCADO SPECIALS AT SEBASTIAN’S ICE CREAM

It’s avocado season and Sebastian’s Ice Cream shop once again rolls out special avocado ice cream to its chillers.

The shop is bringing back its Avocado Dream (Sebastian's original avocado and condensed milk ice cream), and Avocado Macchiato (avocado and coffee ice cream alongside the all new avocado and strawberry flavor).

Also try the new Avocado ice cream novelties like the new Peanut Butter Avocado Dive Bar (avocado ice cream hand-dipped in peanut butter and sprinkled with peanuts), Avocado Poppits (bite-size pieces of avocado ice cream with a white chocolate shell), and the Avocado Chocolate Chip Chilly Burger (avocado ice cream sandwiched in between avocado milk chocolate cookies).

The cake of the month is made with layers of freshly-baked avocado butter cake, avocado ice cream and milk almond crumb drizzled the top with sweet peanut butter.

Avocado products are available all throughout the month of August at The Podium and its online store sebastiansicecream.com

DESTILERIA LIMTUACO – KARABELLA GELATO COLLABORATION

Have an after-dinner drink and dessert in one bite with these new cool boozy pints from pioneer liquor and spirits company Destileria Limtuaco and boutique gelato maker Karabella.

Karabella churns Destileria Limtuaco’s most popular liqueurs into gelato. Just launched were the Manille Liqueur de Calamansi Gelato, Paradise Mango Rum Liqueur Gelato, Amadeo Coffee Liqueur Gelato, Very Old Captain Artisan Crafted Dark Rum Gelato and the Intramuros Liqueur De Cacao Gelato.

The pints will be coming to chillers of major supermarkets later this year, but for now are available at the Destileria Limtuaco Museum, Intramuros and online at liquorexpress.ph.

