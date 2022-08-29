CCP celebrates 53rd anniversary with musical treat

Photo from Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Facebook page.

MANILA — The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) on Monday said it is giving Filipinos a musical treat on its 53rd anniversary.

Titled "MUSIKAL II," the CCP will be showing excerpts of original Filipino musicals from 2015 to 2021 "in vignettes featuring leading artists from various theater companies."

The event will be held on September 10, at 8 p.m. at Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo (CCP Main Theater) to celebrate Filipino artistry.

This event is by invitation but certain sections are free and open to the public, the CCP said.

Tickets for the public will be released at the CCP Main Ramp two hours before the performance on a first-come, first-served basis.

RELATED VIDEO: