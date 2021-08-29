This Bulacan coffee shop's award-winning Coffito is worth the trip

Krissy Enriquez poses in front of Stride Coffee. Jeeves de Veyra

BOCAUE, Bulacan -- Third wave coffee shops have been popping up all over the country, some in the most out-of-the-way places. Stride Coffee over in Bocaue, Bulacan is well worth the trip for owner Krissy Enriquez’s coffee and her award winning Coffito drink.

As a triathlete, Enriquez is no stranger to the re-energizing qualities of caffeine. Her love for coffee and triathlon goes hand in hand. She makes it a point to visit coffee shops whenever she travels for races. So deep is her love of coffee that she took a certified barista course from the Coffee Academy of Asia to perfect her espresso. After this, she then started to explore putting up her own coffee shop.

The lot where the coffee shop stands now became available for Enriquez to build her dream café. Enriquez was hesitant because the location is out of the way and barely had any foot traffic.

Until one fateful bike tour where her group pedaled from Bangkok to Phuket exploring the remote roads of Thailand. What surprised her was to find amazing third wave coffee shops in the middle of nowhere. To Enriquez, finding baristas and roasters who knew what they were doing with the high-end espresso machines in the fields was a sign to fully pursue her coffee shop dream.

The name, Stride Coffee, is a shout out to running and her triathlon roots.

While Stride Coffee is not exactly in the middle of nowhere, it’s easy to miss so keep an eye on your navigational app. When you do find it, the container-like structure does stand out in the currently sparse surroundings. The parking lot is a big pull for those who do road trips for their coffee and there is secure bike parking for those who’d want to make Stride Coffee a stop on a ride. For coffee lovers in this area of Bulacan, there are really no third-wave coffee shops in the immediate vicinity.

The coffitto, a flat white, and an americano. Jeeves de Veyra

Stepping into the café, there are many signs that this is no ordinary coffee shop. The menu shows drinks not normally available elsewhere. On the counter is a San Remo Racer, the same machine used in the World Barista Championships abroad. Even the beans that Enriquez uses is a special blend and roasted just for Stride Coffee.

While the drinks menu has the espresso and milk drinks to expected, the reason to go all the way to Bocaue is Enriquez’s specialty drinks only available at Stride Coffee. Particularly the Coffito.

Her Coffito won the 2020 Global Coffee Championships – Beverage Creator award for Enriquez where she bested baristas from all over the world, including perennial winners from coffee-crazy South Korea. The competition was particularly tricky as it was held over the internet where Enriquez had to submit the recipe, take a video of herself making the drink, and have the judges replicate the drink in their respective locations.

Kristine Enriquez and her Coffitto. Jeeves de Veyra

Screengrab from Enriquez's video which was submitted to the competition.

Kristine Enriquez being given her GCC Medal by coffee roaster Raoul De Peralta. Jeeves de Veyra

It would be unfair to just say that it’s a mojito with milk and coffee. Enriquez smartly added an initial nutty sugary hit to temper any toothpaste-y flavor in the drink made with milk and mint and then finishes off with espresso. While it has the buzz of a coffee drink, this ended up as a refreshing drink due to the minty notes.

Pre-COVID, Stride Coffee was usually packed with families and groups from around the area hanging out in the afternoon. They had to close because of ECQ and MECQ. Enriquez noted that delivery wasn’t really strong because her customers wanted their coffee freshly made and steaming hot.

Enriquez has certainly hit her stride with her little coffee corner in Bulacan. It’s well worth a detour for great coffee, conversation, and that award-winning Coffito.

Stride Coffee is located at Lot 17, Igulot Road, Turo, Bocaue, Bulacan (beside Villa Zaragoza Gate 1) and is open every day from 9am to 7pm. Please check their Instagram and Facebook for delivery (limited to Bocaue) and take-out options.