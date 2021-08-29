Sine Halaga is a new film festival that premiered last August 25, available free via online streaming on its Vimeo site. It is a project of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts and the Negros Cultural Foundation that seeks to explore Filipino values through stories and characters written and directed by Filipino filmmakers.

It seeks to be an educational resource for tackling core Filipino values, both personal (such as self, life and purpose, resilience, happiness) and social (such as good governance, love for country, honesty and integrity), as determined from the two-year research conducted by two members of the film festival's jury, Arvin Villalon and Jose Soliman, Jr.

Here is my ranking of the 12 short films participating in this festival, in the order which I liked them on my first watch:

1. SA BALAY NI PAPANG (In My Father's House)

Director: Kurt Soberano

Running Time: 35 minutes

In 1982, director Peque Gallaga filmed his opus "Oro Plata Mata" in the estate where Jess' parents worked in Manapla, Negros Occidental. This nostalgic documentary smoothly transitioned from Jess Sta. Rosalia as a young boy (Caleb Zeke Mellina), a young man (Paolo Manayon) working on the set of various Gallaga films, and a middle aged man (Mandy Alonso) teaching film classes in a Bacolod university. The subject of this loving tribute, Peque Gallaga, was also seen as a young man (Chuck Sibug) and an older man (Ricky Gallaga). Film lovers will enjoy the recreation of the shooting, as well as the clips of, the epic film "Oro Plata Mata."

Values: Self, Happiness, Fellowship, Family, Education, Basic Needs, Livelihood, Loyalty, Life and Purpose, Culture Arts and Science, Traditional Heritage

2. DANDANSOY

Director: Arden Rod Condez

Running Time: 26 minutes

Since her daughter did not accept her birthright, Lola Acay (Adela Luciano-Berboso in a remarkable introductory performance) decided it's time for her die. She asked a teenage internet cafe gamer (Jansen Magpusao of "John Denver Trending" fame) to accompany her to travel from their place in Antique to Payaw in Negros, where there was a mystical river where women like her can turn into ashes and disappear. Thematically, it dealt compassionately with an aswang, a much-feared monster of Filipino folklore. Technically, it had three scenes with cleanly executed special effects to convey its supernatural premise.

Values: Creativity, Fellowship, Happiness, Environment, Life and Purpose, Self, Cultural Arts and Science

3. BLACK RAINBOW

Director: Zig Dulay

Running Time: 20 minutes

Itan (Ron King) is a 12-year old Sambal Aeta boy who wanted to be a lawyer when he grows up in order to fight against the businessmen who were after their ancestral lands. Unfortunately, his father Norman (Norman King) thought finishing Grade 6 was already good enough for him. His teacher tipped him about an examination which could earn him a scholarship he needed. This short film tackled the difficulty of education among indigenous people, while highlighting their religious beliefs and family dynamics. Those acting lessons Itan got from his sister Aya (Shella Mae Romualdo) were delightful. The overall message was moving and inspirational.

Values: Education, Family, Basic Needs, Self, Livelihood, Peace and Progress, Loyalty, Integrity, Life and Purpose, Human Rights, Love of Country, Cultural Arts and Sciences, Good Government, Happiness

4. HADLOK (Scared)

Director: Ralston Jover

Running Time: 25 minutes

Capiz craftsman Hernan Fernandez (Lester Llansang) was left to take care of his two daughters Lenlen and Thalia in Roxas City, while his wife Alyssa working abroad in Saudi Arabia. One day, he got into a heated property dispute with his hot-headed neighbor Obet Sanchez regarding the common pathway to their houses. The aswang is really a popular character of local folklore as it is involved here again, in a young girl's nightmares, as well as a dance number in school. Having a pregnant sister-in-law Bles about to give birth anytime adds more suspense. Hernan's mad wrath was vivified by the red filter used in tense scenes. Rated SPG.

Values: Human Rights, Creativity, Self, Family, Cultural Arts and Science, Livelihood, Traditional Heritage

5. BAKIT AKO SINUSUNDAN NG BUWAN? (Moon Under My Feet)

Director: Richard Soriano Legaspi

Running Time: 27 minutes

Lino (Jemuel Salumba) returns home suddenly to his mother (Maria Riya Miranda) after serving his prison term. When he left to work abroad, he was not in good terms with his stepfather who lost their 10 hectares of land because of gambling debts. After settling down, he went to see his former girlfriend Lena (Ahlex Leyva), who had already married his best friend. This short film was marked by beautiful wide shots of the rural landscape. That one scene of Lino shouting in anguish with a dramatically cloud-covered Mt. Arayat in the background was especially breathtaking. The twist at the ending was well-executed.

Values: Family, Self, Livelihood, Life and Purpose

6. LORNA

Director: Noel Escondo

Running Time: 19 minutes

Lorna (Angeli Bayani) was the wife of a poor fisherman Jose (Bong Cabrera). Life for them was very difficult with the daily fish catch dwindling in the face of competition from bigger ships. They had 2 kids, one going to school and the other an infant, and the list at the store is getting longer everyday. When an unexpected tragedy happened, Lorna needed to do what she had never done before. The story may be very familiar, but with Angeli Bayani (the best-known actress in this festival) in the lead role, we know we are getting a topnotch acting performance, perfect for its pitch for female empowerment.

Values: Integrity, Family, Life and Purpose, Fellowship, Self, Livelihood, Basic Needs

7. MASALIMUOT YA TIYAGEW ED DAYAT (Summer Blues)

Director: Jan Carlo Natividad

Running Time: 25 minutes

Federico (Kych Minemoto) met up with his childhood friend Luis (Zeiah Mejia) at the Tondaligan Beach in Dagupan, Pangasinan. Luis who left to go study in Manila 7 years ago and this was the first time they are getting together again after a long time. From the very start, there was already a thick atmosphere of homo-eroticism from the way director Jan Carlo Natividad moved his camera around his two lead actors, with extreme close-ups of their bodies. The climax led the film into a much different direction than the one being built up, executed very well with a brave performance by Minemoto. The underlying LGBT theme may be uncomfortable to watch for younger kids. Rated SPG.

Values: Self, Happiness, Fellowship

8. MINA'S FAMILY HISTORY

Director: Christopher Gozum

Running Time: 38 minutes

Mina (Lean Emgil-Galsim) was a top student in a Pangasinan school who was victimized with a video scandal following a drunken birthday party. This caused her to suffer a nervous breakdown so bad it necessitated her mother OFW mother Rita (Gilconida Ambat-Vandoorn) to come home to tend for her. Mina began to witness supernatural phenomena because she needed to accept her calling to be a traditional healer. This short film gave off strong Lav Diaz vibes for me, with its odd sequence of events, lengthy tracking shots and its glossy black and white photography. Rated SPG.

Values: Family, Faith, Health, Identity, Peace and Progress, Environment, Love of Country, Cultural Arts and Science



9. UGBOS KA BAYABAS (Tender Leaves of Guava)

Director: Manie Magbanua, Jr.

Running Time: 17 minutes

Kadoy (Jason Louis Mioten) is a 9-year old boy from Antique whose father has decided that he should be circumcised during Holy Week this year. This short film had excellent production values, particularly its cinematography of the provincial landscape with the rolling clouds. However, at its core, it was yet another film that revolved about the traditional circumcision rites held every Holy Week at the river. A favorite scene would be that set at the sari-sari store where adults humorously discussed this coming-of-age practice for boys in the presence of a girl Suping (Angelica Sta. Romana) who was being teased with Kadoy.

Values: Happiness, Fellowship, Life and Purpose, Identity, Health, Faith, Cultural Arts and Science, Environment, Family

10. SALOG NING DIKLOM (Black River)

Director: Jordan dela Cruz

Running Time: 17 minutes

Luckless fisherman Simon Biraga (Marc Felix) was very distraught over the disappearance of his wife Lilia Biraga (Julie Ciron). The story was may be a common topic, but Bicolano director Jordan de la Cruz decided to use less conventional devices to tell it. It was not told in linear fashion, sometimes in illogical sequence, which may throw some viewers off. We see Simon posting posters of the missing Lilia on the wall in one scene, then we see him tearing them down in the next. Most of the scenes were taken in extreme closeups which further enhanced the mental health angle of this disturbing piece. Rated SPG.

Values: Self, Faith, Good Government, Cultural Arts and Science, Fellowship

11. 13 FEET

Director: Carlo Obispo

Running Time: 10 minutes

Fitness coach Peter Pulido (Anjo Resurreccion) gained viral attention after he rescued a girl from drowning 13 feet deep in the ocean in Pangasinan. Back in Manila, he began to note some scaly skin forming under his ear which doctors dismissed as stress. However, by the end, the progressive skin lesions turned out to be something totally different. This very short film was mostly confined within the walls of Peter's posh condo along EDSA, with the cityscape very much part of the scenic backdrop. The surprising ending made up for all the tedious talking that came before.

Values: Heath, Environment

12. LOOKING FOR RAFFLESIAS AND OTHER FLEETING THINGS

Directed by: James Allen Fajardo

Running Time: 20 minutes

Young boy Gubat (Reynald Raissel Santos) was ostracized in his town, being rumored to be the son of the "tikbalang" feared to be responsible for the murders of a number of townspeople. That was all I understood of the film. When it came to the part when Gubat met this mysterious English-speaking man Darren (Kevin Andrews) in the woods, I do not know what this film was trying to say anymore. Who was this Darren guy anyway? Why was he there looking for the rafflesias, and why did he behave with so much violence towards Gubat? It made absolutely no sense for me.

Values: Self, Faith, Peace and Progress, Environment, Fellowship, Cultural Arts and Science

This review was originally published in the author's blog, "Fred Said."