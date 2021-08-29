MANILA – Alaiza Malinao, who represented Davao City and finished in the Top 16 of the Miss Universe Philippines 2020, is going to be a mom.

Malinao shared the good news on her Instagram page while showing off her baby bump while looking elegant in a white FIlipiniana terno.

“Ilang araw ko na iniisip pano ako susulat ng caption… pero, Yes! Hindi kayo namamalikmata, malinaw na malinaw na Inday am going to be a Mama,” she wrote in the caption.

“2020 was C.R.A.Z.Y. I cried, I grieved, I celebrated and above all, sobrang laki ng pasasalamat ko sa suporta at pagmamahal na binigay nyo sa akin. Yun ang isa sa pinakamalaking surprise ng taong 2020 para sa akin,” she added.

Referring to her Miss Universe Philippines journey and relating it to her pregnancy, Malinao said: “Gusto ko lang naman patunayan na kaya ng isang Inday ipakita kung sino sya bilang isang Pilipina, pero kahit hindi pabor ang Universe sa plano ko, pinakita nya sa akin ang kahalagahan ko.”

Addressing her supporters, she added: “Pinaglaban niyo ko sa mga panahong hirap na hirap akong ipaglaban ang sarili ko, kaya, from the bottom of my heart, Maraming maraming Salamat sainyo! I am grateful for the people who genuinely fought with me, who stood by me and for the people who are still walking with me through life.”

While her dream did not happen on the night she failed to win the Miss Universe Philippines crown, Malinao said she believes that a person has to lose something precious in order to gain something priceless.

Among the celebrities who quickly congratulated Malinao were beauty queens Pia Wurtzbach, Kylie Verzosa, Megan Young, Rabiya Mateo, MJ Lastimosa, Gazini Ganados, Nicole Cordoves, Jamie Herrell and many more.

Aside from the world of pageantry, Malinao also joined the fourth season of "Asia's Next Top Model.”