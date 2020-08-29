‘Raise your flag, Laguna!’: Catriona Gray highlights province’s best products

MANILA — It was just last month when Catriona Gray was named ambassador of the "One Town, One Product" campaign of the Department of Trade and Industries, which aims to drum up support for local products.

And it looks like the beauty queen’s raring to go, with her first order of business, as she revealed this Saturday, being a trip to Laguna, her mother’s birthplace and home as a kid.

The Miss Universe winner shared on Instagram pictures from her visit to the province, which had her marvel at unique embroideries and some local delicacies.

“I am lending my platform to our small businesses, MSMEs (micro, small and medium-sized enterprises) and entrepreneurs,” she wrote, adding that she wants to give them “a hand up, to showcase their talent, creativity and ingenuity along with their stories in hopes that we can overcome the challenges together.”

Gray also revealed that the promotional visit was supposed to happen earlier in the year, but the pandemic affected their schedule.

She said that they followed healthy safety protocols throughout the trip, which includes taking swab tests, wearing masks, and limiting the number of people present in the shoots.

Check out more details about Gray’s work as the ambassador of OTOP by following the campaign’s official Instagram account.