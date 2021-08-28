If it were not for Kolette, there could still be 2,000 stray animals on the streets.

To celebrate International Dog Day, veteran broadcaster Korina Sanchez paid tribute to her “furever” baby, Kolette, who inspired her to rescue stray animals.

On Instagram, Sanchez recalled coming across her first dog.

“I didn't like dogs. Until I met Kolette ten years ago. She was my practice before deciding to have actual kids. Choosing among several pups, once she was put on my lap, life was never the same again. I instantly loved all dogs in the world. And then all animals,” Sanchez revealed.

She went on to detail the effect her “alpha” had on her life, as rescuing thousands of animals and adopting them through her animal foundation became an advocacy.

“Kolette inspired me to rescue maybe 2,000 animals from the streets since ten years ago, and got adopted maybe more than half that number,” she said.

“I created a foundation for animal welfare, put up a shelter, held fundraisers from here and abroad — and have met some of the most amazing dogs who have given us humans so much love and richer lives. Never to be forgotten.”

Sanchez thanked her beloved pet for teaching her to be kind.

“Thank you Kolette for being the inspiration to caring for your kind, the kind that is better than us human beings in so many ways and occasions. I wish for you to be with me for a very very long time,” she added.

“In International Dog Day, I dedicate this moment to my alpha, my first born, my furever baby and buddy. Wishing for the end of cruelty to, neglect and suffering of dogs anywhere and everywhere.”

