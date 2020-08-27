National Students Art Competition kicks off amid pandemic

Handout

MANILA -- Not even a pandemic can stop the National Students Art Competition (NSAC), which is now on its 53rd year.

Pilipinas Shell recently held a virtual event to launch this year's NSAC, with the theme "Hope In Our Art."

Student artists are invited to submit their entries in various mediums (digital arts, oil and acrylic, watercolor, or sculpture) until October 11.

Mechanics have been made available on the Pilipinas Shell website.

Winners will be given cash prizes, medals and plaques, with their works to be highlighted in digital displays and promoted to online communities.

Cash prizes for first, second, and third-placers are at P60,000, P40,000, and P30,000, respectively.

"Art is needed now more than ever and we will see to it that it continues," said Pilipinas Shell vice president for external and government relations Serge Bernal. "It is crucial to acknowledge the industry's struggles, amplify their voices, and support them now during this time."

"By providing a wider platform for Filipino artists, curators, and collectors, we are giving the next-generation art sector a better chance to thrive. The young artists who emerge from them will be the first to lead us to a brighter tomorrow," Bernal added.

Aside from the competition, the virtual launch of NSAC also included an Arts Talk featuring thought leaders and industry insiders.

One of them is curator Con Cabrera, who noted that events such as NSAC show that "there are still opportunities where art can thrive" amid the pandemic.

Multimedia artist Riza Romero believes that "the Filipino youth will prevail" as they are "resilient and they're digital natives who can quickly adapt to technological progress."

Andrei Pamintuan of Fringe Manila, for his part, shared a message to his fellow artists: "Do not stop expressing yourselves. Let's embrace this digital world for now. The pandemic is temporary but your art and your contributions to society will always be a lasting legacy."

For over 50 years, NSAC has been instrumental to the growth of thousands of artists.

Among them are abstract artist and National Artist of the Philippines awardee Jose Joya, expressionist painter Ang Kiukok, applied sculpture practitioner Leeroy New, and realistic oil painter Ivan Roxas.