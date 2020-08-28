Erik Matti wins directing award for PH episode of HBO food show

MANILA — Erik Matti has won a directing award for his work in an episode of HBO Asia’s original series, “Food Lore.”

Matti was named Best Director of a Scripted TV Program at the inaugural ContentAsia Awards, held this Friday, for directing the show’s episode “Island of Dreams.”

The episode explores the life of a hardworking Filipina, who left her husband and children to work as a domestic helper in Metro Manila. It sees the woman, played by Angeli Bayani, return home for the fiesta of her hometown and realize she has grown estranged to her family.

The script was written by Michiko Yamamoto (“On the Job,” “Honor Thy Father”).

“Food Lore,” as a whole series, was also named Best Asian Drama in the Regional/International Market category.

HBO Asia also took home Best Drama Series/Telefilm made for a Local Asian Market for “Invisible Stories.”

The ContentAsia Awards aims to celebrate the "best screen-based content," which organizers said are needed more than ever given how much the pandemic showed the "gigantic demand" for it.