Baguio City hosts 3rd edition of Teatro Europa

Teatro Europa, the annual theater festival of EU Delegation to the Philippines, is bringing its third edition to Baguio City.

The group has collaborated again with St. Louis University (SLU) alongside the Embassy of Spain and Instituto Cervantes Manila to stage a hybrid performance of the play billed “Fuenteovejuna.”

Tanghalang SLU is set to lead the show on August 27, Saturday, at 6 p.m.

It will be held at SLU CCA Theater, Upper Bonifacio St.

“Fuenteovejuna" is one of the most-staged plays of Félix Lope de Vega Carpio. It is a memorable and highly dramatic vindication of the inalienable rights of the individual.

In Fuente Ovejuna, the entire village assumes responsibility before the king for the slaying of its overlord and wins his exoneration.

Félix Lope de Vega Carpio (1562-1635) was one of the most outstanding dramatists of the Spanish Golden Age. He wrote as many as 1,800 plays and several hundreds shorter dramatic pieces, of which almost 500 pieces are extant.

Meanwhile, this is the second time SLU partnered with the EU Delegation to the Philippines to host the Teatro Europa.

This year’s Teatro Europa includes:



1. Colegio de San Juan de Letran’s Teatro de Letran - Philadelphia, Here I Come by Brian Friel of Ireland adapted to Piladelpiya, Hirrr ay Kammm!

2. Colegio San Augustin’s Kanlaon Theater Guild - The Elegance of the Molecule by Petr Zelenka of the Czech Republic

3. Meridian International Business Arts and Technology (MINT) College’s MINTeatro - La Mandragola (The Mandrake) by Niccolò Machiavelli of Italy

4. Mapúa University’s Mapúa Tekno Teatro - Antigone in Molenbeek by Stefan Hertmans of Belgium

5. Xavier University - Ateneo de Cagayan’s The Xavier Stage - A Matter of Husbands by Ferenc Molnar of Hungary adapted to Give me back my Husband!

6. Saint Louis University’s Tanghalang SLU - Fuente Ovejuna by Lope de Vega of Spain

7. Mindanao State University – General Santos’ Basic Institute for Dramatic Arts - The Madman and the Nun by Stanislaw Ignacy Witkiewicz of Poland adapted to Straitjacketed

8. Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela’s PLV BACSTAGE- A Doll’s House by Henrik Ibsen of Denmark

9. Jose Rizal Memorial State University – Dapitan Campus’s Teyatro Dasuliman – Miss Julie by August Strindberg of Sweden

10. Rizal Technological University’s RTU Dulaang Rizalia- Lysistrata by Aristophanes of Greece

11. Jose Rizal University’s Teatro Rizal - The Fourposter by Jan de Hartog of The Netherlands

12. Asian Institute of Maritime Studies’ Layag Collective - The Bus by Stanislav Stratiev of Bulgaria

13. Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Marikina’s Batlaya Theater Guild - The Master by Hermann Bahr of Austria

14. Arellano University’s Teatro Arellano - The Evangelists by Alina Mungiu-Pippidi of Romania

15. University of the East’s UE Drama Company - Cutting a Cake by Christoffer Mellgren of Finland

16. La Salle University’s Teatro Guindegan – Auto da Alma (The Soul’s Journey) by Gil Vicente of Portugal adapted to Padayon

17. University of San Augustin - Iloilo’s USA Little Theater - Rosemarie the Cow by Andri Beyeler of Germany adapted to Baka-Baka

18. University of St. La Salle - Bacolod’s USLS Maskara Theatre Ensemble - Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett of France re-imagined into Godo

The EU delegation extended its gratitude to many universities, including Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela, Saint Louis University in Baguio, Rizal Technological University, Jose Rizal University, both in Mandaluyong, MINT College in Taguig, University of San Agustin in Iloilo and University of St. Lasalle in Bacolod, for welcoming the Teatro Europa in their respective campuses.



