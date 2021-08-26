MANILA -- Barangay Ginebra playmaker LA Tenorio has opened a cloud kitchen amid the pandemic, serving Filipino food and other comfort dishes.

Launched last July, Gineral's Classics is available daily on Foodpanda and GrabFood through branches in North Quezon City, Maginhawa, San Juan, Manila, Kapitolyo, Makati, and Bicutan.

Some of its Filipino offerings chicken inasal, crispy pork binagoongan, pork barbecue, sisig, and grilled liempo.

Customers can also order steak rice bowls and a selection of burgers.

In an interview with Spin.ph, Tenorio said he put up Gineral's Classics as a way of connecting with his fans.

"The idea came about during the pandemic: How we can provide cheap and affordable food to people while in the comfort of their homes?" he said.

"Especially to my fans who have supported me all these years. This is a way to connect with them!" he added.

