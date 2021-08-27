A GrabFood rider leaves for a delivery in Quezon City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- Grab Philippines on Thursday released its Food Trends Report, which looked at the buying behavior of its users and how this changed during the pandemic.

The study was based on research conducted by NielsenIQ and also includes interviews with food industry professionals, restaurateurs, consumer surveys, and focus groups, as well as insights from Grab's internal database between 2019 and 2020.

It noted that GrabFood users in the Philippines doubled in 2020 compared to the previous year, with the platform also seeing a 60% rise in active food and beverage businesses as they shifted to delivery options.

Families with children are said to be the main consumers of food delivery services. These households, according to Grab, usually consist of four to five people and those aged from 25 to 44 years old.

Most orders were made during dinner, lunch, and tea time, with GrabFood seeing the following categories as the most searched by users on the app:

Fast food

Pizza

Cake

Bakery

Chinese

Doughnuts

Milk tea

Burgers

Coffee

Chicken

Cake orders, in particular, increased by 2.6 times in 2020 on GrabFood compared to the previous year.

Three out of every four Filipinos said they want to eat right, with 60% saying they are willing to pay more for healthier food such as salads, sandwiches, smoothies, soup, and steamed food.

As to the favorite meals on the app that users are unable to cook at home, the study mentioned pizza (70%), cake (56%), and pasta (33%). According to GrabFood, pizza was searched more than 6 million times on the platform in 2020.



