'Proud Mama': Korina Sanchez marks milestone with kids Pepe, Pilar

MANILA -- Korina Sanchez took to social media to celebrate a new milestone in her life as a mother.

In an Instagram post, the "Rated K" host shared a video of her two kids, Pepe and Pilar, saying their names and their age.

The twins turned one last February.

"Milestone. Guess what?! When I came back home days ago after weeks of being away... Pilar and Pepe can now say their names and even know how to say how old they are!" Sanchez said in her post.

Sanchez got to have children of her own in 2019 with the birth of her twins with her husband, politician Mar Roxas, via gestational surrogacy in the United States.

In a previous interview, she said it took her and Roxas so long to have kids because they were busy with their respective careers.