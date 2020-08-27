Over 9,600 cultural workers given financial help as pandemic persists

MANILA -- Over 9,600 workers in culture and the arts have been given financial assistance since April, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCAA) said Thursday as the coronavirus crisis persists.

The NCCA has released nearly P69 million in financial aid to displaced cultural workers nationwide, its chairman Nick Lizaso said.

"Nagbigay tayo ng almost P69 million simula noong Abril at hanggang ngayon ay nagbibigay pa rin po tayo," Lizaso said during a Palace press briefing.

(We have distributed almost P69 million since April and until now, distribution is still ongoing.)

The NCCA first announced its P5,000 cash assistance program for displaced artists and cultural workers in April.

The commission in May also started to move its programs online as the pandemic forced the cancellation of live performances.