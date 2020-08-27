Gilda Cordero Fernando, renowned writer and publisher, dies at 90

MANILA -- Renowned writer and publisher Gilda Cordero Fernando passed away on Thursday, according to her son.

She was 90.

"We will miss her dearly and love her always," her son, Mol Fernando, said in a Facebook post.

Posting a link to Fernando's column in Philippine Daily Inquirer on her own wake, Mol added: "Inimitably, Lola Mad held her own wake earlier thus, there will be no need for funeral services."

No other details were provided.

A multi-awarded writer, Fernando is known for the short story collections "The Butcher, The Baker and The Candlestick Maker"(1962) and "A Wilderness of Sweets" (1973).

In 1978, she launched GCF Books which published landmark books on Philippine cultural history such as "Streets of Manila" (1977), "Turn of the Century" (1978), "Philippine Ancestral Houses" (1980), "Being Filipino" (1981), "The History of the Burgis" (1987), "Folk Architecture" (1989), and "The Soul Book" (1991).

In 1994, Fernando received a Gawad CCP Para Sa Sining (Publikasyon at Panitikan) award from the Cultural Center of the Philippines.