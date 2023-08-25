Mercato Centrale to open Food Festival in Alabang

Mercato Centrale announces grand opening of Food Festival at Festival Mall Water Garden. Handout

MANILA – Food enthusiasts are in for a treat beginning this weekend as Mercato Centrale announced its grand opening of the Food Festival at the Festival Mall Water Garden in Alabang on August 26, Saturday.

From international delicacies to local favorites, the Food Festival will feature a selection of food stalls offering an extensive range of culinary treats.

“In our newest gastronomic venture, we aim to bring a world of flavors right to your plate. The Food Festival by Mercato Centrale is not just a place to eat; it's an experience – a celebration of culture, music, and the shared love for food,” RJ Ledesma, founder of Mercato Centrale, said in a statement.

“Whether you're seeking international tastes or local classics, every dish tells a story. We invite everyone to join us, feast together under the stars, and be a part of this vibrant culinary journey.”

There will be plenty of options to choose from – from tasty Korean street food to mouthwatering cheesecakes and classic Filipino grilled items.

The Food Festival by Mercato Centrale is designed to be a family-friendly destination with picnic tables and live music while enjoying all the handpicked food from their merchants.

Families can enjoy performances by local bands and artists, creating a lively ambiance for visitors as they savor their meals.

The Food Festival, which is free admission, is open every Thursday to Sunday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Festival Mall Water Garden.