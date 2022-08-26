MANILA – Once again, TV host KaladKaren proved that love wins as she and her British fiance, Luke Wrightson, celebrated their 10th anniversary.

On Instagram, KaladKaren, whose given name is Jervi Li, shared a sweet surprise from Wrightson to mark a new milestone in their relationship.

Wrightson gave his partner a bouquet of flowers with balloons for the special occasion.

"Awwww woke up to this! Happy 10th anniversary, my love! You are indeed, the love of my life! #LoveWins," KaladKaren said in the caption.

In 2020, the couple happily announced their engagement after dating for eight years.

KaladKaren shared that Wrightson proposed to her while they were enjoying a casual date in their apartment’s balcony during the lockdown. She said that Wrightson had not intended to propose that night, which was why they were wearing their "pambahay" when it happened.

KaladKaren rose to fame for her impersonations of broadcaster Karen Davila, and for being an advocate for the rights of trans people in the Philippines.

Currently, KaladKaren serves as a judge on “Drag Race Philippines.” She is also tapped occasionally as a judge in “Showtime’s” segment “Ms. Q&A.”

