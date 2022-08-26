Photo from Dra. Minguita Padilla's Facebook page

MANILA -- It's never too late to fulfill your dream -- that’s the current mantra of celebrity eye doctor Minguita Padilla as she released her new debut recording at age 62.

A collaboration with veteran composer Vehnee Saturno, "Aalagaan Ka" marks Padilla's return to the social scene after her loss in the recent senate elections.

"I was asked what I wanted to say to my country. I answered with a song. A love song on many levels," Padilla told ABS-CBN News Thursday.

"It’s my words set to poetry and music by Vehnee Saturno and I sang it! A lot of people don't know that since I was 14, I've been singing in our church music ministry," related Padilla, who also underwent voice lessons in her youth.

"I really love to sing, so it s never too late to fulfill your dream!"

Padilla dug deep into her heart to create the song. "Hugot talaga kasi one of the best ways to heal a broken heart is to take care of others," she said.

"And only a love that is true, that will not betray, that will endure, can help heal a heart that is afraid to love and trust again, because it has repeatedly been hurt by broken promises," she added.

Part of the proceeds of "Aalagaan Ka," which is now on YouTube and Spotify, will benefit the Eye Bank program, Padilla's long-running advocacy in restoring sight to the blind.

The families of the late artists Jay Ilagan, Miko Sotto, and AJ Perez were among those who donated their eyes for corneal transplants for blind recipients of the Eye Bank.

"I always tell the recipients to pray for their donors. It’s one of the greatest gifts you can give," Padilla said in a previous ABS-CBN News interview about her campaign to encourage eye donations.

"Lahat tayo mamamatay, think about it. You can leave a legacy of vision to somebody blind."

Padilla is mum about a rumored forthcoming appointment in the health portfolio in the current administration, given the one-year ban in the appointment of personalities who lost in the 2022 polls.

For now, she will sing and hopefully complete an album of inspirational and love songs.

