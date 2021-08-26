Sharifa Akeel on Thursday shared photos from her wedding to Maguindanao second district Rep. Esmael "Toto" Mangudadatu, with the former beauty queen looking back on their journey as a couple.

The Miss Asia Pacific International 2018 titleholder publicly addressed Mangudadatu, now her husband, saying "the road that led me to you was not easy."

"No matter how hard I tried to fight it, no matter how much others wanted to fight it, fate wanted us to be together," she said in a Facebook post.

"When I realized and then accepted that, love and happiness filled my life, and I realized that you, who has been there for the past 6 years, was all that I was missing," she added.

Akeel went on to declare that she is looking forward to this new chapter of her life.

"I am excited to take on this new adventure, this new phase in my life, because I will be going on it with you, Husband. Together till Jannah!" she ended.

Akeel and Mangudadatu tied the knot on Wednesday, August 25, in an Islam ceremony at the Alnor Convention Center in Cotabato City.

Their union came a year after their relationship drew controversy, when the politician's wife, Mylene, accused the former beauty queen of being a mistress.

At the time, Akeel said she would rather face any accusation in court, daring an unnamed woman to "flaunt all your evidence, if there are."

