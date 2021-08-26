LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach featured on Vogue Italia

MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach showcased Filipino talent and artistry as she posed for a fashion editorial on Vogue Italia.

Inspired by the Afrofuturism seen in the movie "Black Panther," the "Indigenous Futurism" editorial envisions what the Philippines' style and culture would be if the country had not been colonized.

It shows Wurtzbach wearing Filipino-made ensembles as styled by Victor Baguilat Jr. and shot by photographer MJ Suayan.

Sharing photos from her Vogue Italia stint on Instagram, the former beauty queen hopes that Filipinos "will always support each other's artistry and creativity."

"I hope this doesn't end with us just feeling inspired. It's a start, though," she said.

"I hope we can learn to preserve and continue traditions so we can weave them into the future," she added. "It is with pride that I can wear my country's stories as pieces of art. I hope every Filipino does, too!"

Okada Manila, the venue for the Vogue Italia shoot, also posted photos of Wurtzbach wearing local designs.

Photo from Okada Manila's website

Photo from Okada Manila's website

Wurtzbach has been determined to showcase Filipino fashion on the international stage, even before she won the Miss Universe crown.

She earlier revealed that she "worked years" to gain the trust of Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. chairperson Stella Marquez Araneta and allow her to wear a Filipino-made gown in Miss Universe 2015.

This marked a first as the Philippines' representatives to Miss Universe had been wearing creations by Colombian designer Alfredo Barazza.

Related video: