After their hilarious banter about having the same birthday, the interaction of Lyca Gairanod and Karen Davila turned a little serious when the veteran journalist gave the young singer some pieces of advice as a teenager.

In Gairanod’s vlog, Davila opened up about five tips she would want the “The Voice Kids” winner to take to heart as a 16-year-old girl.

Her first advice was to be careful in entering into a relationship at a young age: “Huwag basta-basta magkaka-boyfriend.”

Speaking like a conservative mother, the broadcaster warned Gairanod about losing her virginity with the wrong man.

“Ang mangyayari ibibigay mo na 'yung virginity mo. If you are still a virgin and you are a teenager, hold on to your virginity and your purity. Kumbaga, huwag 'yung una pa lang ang boyfriend mo, 'yun na agad iisipin mo tapos magse-sex na kayo. Before you know it, break na kayo. After that, wala na,” she said.

According to Davila, the singer-vlogger should wait for the right time and person before going into a relationship.

“You have to value yourself, gusto ko 'yung mga teenagers like you, you're 16, ang kayamanan mo ay ang sarili mo. So parang 'pag binigay mo na 'yun sa lalaki, wala na, iyon na 'yun. So wait for the right time, the right guy, and 'yung right maturity mo,” Davila added.

Following her first advice, the journalist told Gairanod to avoid getting pregnant early, sharing her personal experience.

Davila revealed her mother reminded her when she was still in college to prevent herself from getting pregnant: “Sinabi ng nanay ko kasi, nung naghihirap 'yung mga magulang ko noon when we were growing up nasa college ako, sabi ng nanay ko, 'Karen, please huwag kang mabuntis na hindi ka handa... mawawala 'yung focus.'”

The veteran journalist also stressed the importance of helping the family first after graduation before building one’s own family.

“Kailangan tulungan ninyo po muna ang pamilya n'yo na umangat. Ang mahirap 'pag nabuntis, magkakaroon ka na ng sariling pamilya. Of course, all children are a blessing from the Lord. But ako as a mother and now as your ate and tita all rolled into one, kung may anak akong babae, I would really say, ingatan mo 'yun, huwag kang magpapabuntis agad. Focus first on yourself, your career. And ang hirap po maging ina, hindi biro po ang maging ina,” Davila explained.

She went on to tell Gairanod to finish her studies, no matter how tempting it is to stop and find a job early.

Her fourth advice was to start saving early, especially now that Gairanod is earning through her talent and YouTube channel.

“Instead of having 'yung gamit as a goal, have savings as a goal... Plan your money. Ang mga tao, they don't plan their spending. Pagdating ng pera, waldas agad,” she added.

Lastly, Davila pointed out the significance of establishing a relationship with God.

“Dapat kilalanin mo na si Jesus. Bakit? Magastos mapariwara. Ang hirap no'n. Kapag napariwara ka you have so much, one, lost time, lost money, heartbreak. Alam mo 'yun? It's such a waste of parang the emotions that you could have kept na para sa 'yo,” she concluded.

Davila and Gairanod trended early this month after their hilarious reactions upon knowing they have the same birthday. The comical encounter generated tons of memes on social media.

