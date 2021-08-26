Jinkee Pacquiao shares cryptic message about jealousy

MANILA -- Jinkee Pacquiao on Thursday shared a cryptic message about jealousy amid criticism over her expensive outfits, including what she wore during the recent fight of her husband, boxing champ Manny Pacquiao.

In an Instagram post, she said: "Some people have so little going on in their lives, they would rather discuss yours."

"Remember, people only rain on your parade because they're jealous of your sun and tired of their shade," she added.

Jinkee then reminded her 2.4 million Instagram followers to "spread love," adding that "God is good all the time."

She also cited a Bible verse: "Proverbs 14:30. 'A peaceful heart leads to a healthy body; jealousy is like cancer in the bones.'"

Jinkee made the statement days after entertainment columnist Cristy Fermin called out the socialite for flaunting her designer goods on social media amid the pandemic.

While Fermin acknowledged that the expensive items were bought using hard-earned money, she cited the "bad timing" of Jinkee's posts.

"Wala lang po sa timing si Jinkee Pacquiao. Wala po siyang pakialam sa pandemya at sa nagaganap sa buong mundo dahil kung meron siyang pakialam dapat ay hindi niya inilalantad ang kanyang kayamanan sa pamamagitan ng kanyang kagamitan," she said in her show, which was streamed online early this week.

"Wala siyang kahihiyan. Ang dami-daming nagugutom na pamilya, ang dami-daming walang pambara sa lalamunan patungo sa bituka, ipangpaparadahan mo lahat ng mga pinagbibibili mo, may presyo pa," Fermin added. "At nasa bahay ka lang, hindi ka naman lumalabas. Kaya wala kang kahihiyan, wala ka sa timing ng sitwasyon ng mundo ngayon."

An entertainment website earlier did a breakdown of Jinkee's outfits as she watched her husband's fight against Cuban boxer Yordenis Ugas.

According to Pep.ph, her all-pink ensemble that day costs over P2 million.

