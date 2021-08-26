International Dog Day: 7 pet-friendly vacation rentals

TikTok pet star Luffy. Handout

MANILA -- August 26 is International Dog Day, and Airbnb is marking the occasion by listing pet-friendly vacation rentals that Filipinos can book on their next getaway, once the pandemic situation improves.

For its list of properties, Airbnb tapped the owner of TikTok pet star Luffy, known in the Philippines as the happiest dog on the Internet.

Luffy went viral early this year when his owner, Sarah Jayne Balbidadez, posted a clip of his huge grin when she picked him up from a grooming salon in Imus, Cavite. He went to amass 1.5 million in TikTok followers.

"I love traveling and exploring new places with Luffy, it makes my travel experiences so much more memorable when I get to share it with my best friend," Balbidadez said in a statement released by Airbnb.

Below are Luffy's top vacation rentals on the platform:

According to Airbnb, searches made with the "allows pets" filter increased by 65% at the start of 2021 compared to the same period last year.

It added that thousands of guests have booked stays with their pets since the launch of the platform in 2008.

Last June, Airbnb rolled out more than 100 upgrades as it adapts to the effects of the pandemic on the global travel industry.

