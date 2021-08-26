MANILA – Bettina Carlos could not believe that she could have a part in something she never worked hard for.

Carlos shared this realization on social media as she shared photos of the ongoing construction of their family house in La Union, which her husband Mikki Eduardo had planned to build.

“It's been a year since you brought me to this land ('di pa nga tayo engaged) -- the first time we visited LU together you brought me here right away and told me that on this spot is where we will build our future. Villas lang no'n,” she wrote in the caption as she addressed Eduardo.

“Business muna at parang sa kwarto lang tayo there somewhere. Wala nga kong narinig na bahay. Kung saan mo kami ititira ni G. Because for you our comforts can wait. True,” she added.

While saying she admires how Eduardo is content in living a simple life, Carlos also thanked her husband because he thought of building their family a home.

“Ngayon may drawing na at plano na ang bahay. You kept saying OURS. Our land. Our villas. I couldn't believe I had a part in something I never worked for to have,” she said.

Carlos said she would pertain to property as Eduardo’s and his family’s villa until they got married.

“I never thought I'd ever live in a house -- a (near the) beach house even -- or move out of our condo ever. Hello I didn’t even think I'd marry,” she said.

For Carlos, surprise blessings like this really do take time to sink in.

Carlos and Eduardo tied the knot in December 2020. The Christian wedding ceremony was held at a garden venue with a view of Taal Lake.