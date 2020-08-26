On International Dog Day, Pasig looks for new homes for retired K-9 dogs

MANILA -- The local government of Pasig City is looking for new homes for six of its retired K-9 dogs.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Mayor Vico Sotto announced that six members of their K-9 Unit have retired and are currently up for adoption.

"International Dog Day daw ngayon! Sakto, may anim kaming aso na for adoption. Mga nag-retiro sa K9 Unit natin," he wrote.

Among those up for adoption are Miki, an 11-year-old female Belgian Malinois; Tanya, a 7-year-old female Belgian Malinois; Olga, also a 7-year-old female Belgian Malinois; Ranger, an 8-year-old male Belgian Malinois; Maggi, a 7-year-old female Labrador-Malinois mix; and Dimple, an an 8-year-old female Belgian Malinois.

Interested parties are asked to coordinate with the Pasig City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office for screening.

Sotto also said those who are willing to adopt should have experience in handling dogs.