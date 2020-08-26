'It just happened right away': John Arcilla shares how he stopped eating meat

Veteran actor John Arcilla. File

MANILA -- Veteran actor John Arcilla revealed that it was his compassion for animals that drove him to stop eating meat.

The "Heneral Luna" star shared how he adopted a new lifestyle in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Showing a photo of his take on the Korean noodle dish japchae, Arcilla recalled the time he got "so bothered with the extinction of a lot of animal species" while he was eating steak.

He then decided to skip consuming meat if it can help prevent this "cruel fate."

"I love animals. There was never a time that our family did not own cats, a dog or three. My first pet was a hen. My concern with the cruelty and extinction of animals escalated but I can't do anything about it. I was so helpless," Arcilla said.

According to the actor, he did not train himself to be a vegetarian, saying that "it just happened right on that very minute."

"I loved the result in my health and my conscience. Then the food sourcing started and it was not difficult for me because I also grew up in a family who loves vegetables. I started to mix and match my own," he said.

