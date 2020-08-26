Fashion brand Bayo thanks Leni Robredo for supporting local businesses

MANILA -- Homegrown fashion brand Bayo took to social media to thank Vice President Leni Robredo for using her platform to promote local businesses.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Bayo thanked Robredo for "not only helping the local economy but also empowering businesses that provide employment to communities."

"Thank you so much, VP Leni Robredo, for supporting local brands especially during this pandemic," it said.

Robredo was criticized by some netizens, including actress Vivian Velez, for wearing a mauve blouse from Bayo during her public address on Monday.

Velez claimed that Robredo was trying to "look smarter" in her outfit, along with her glasses and the stack of books on the table during her taped speech.

Instead of fighting back, Robredo took the issue as an opportunity to support not only Bayo, but all local brands.

In a now-viral post on Facebook, the Vice President said she and her children have been fans of Bayo even before she entered politics.

She also praised the brand for its efforts to provide personal protective equipment to frontliners amid the pandemic.

"May mga pumuna ng hitsura natin sa public address nung Monday. Nakakalungkot man na 'yun 'yung pinansin at hindi 'yung laman ng sinabi, gusto kong patulan kasi opportunity to advocate for #supportlocal," she said.