Travel shorts: New Seda hotel, Clark flights, and more

MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

AIRASIA'S PLANT-BASED SISIG

Handout

AirAsia, through its food services arm Santan, has rolled out a healthier, plant-based alternative of its Filipino favorite Sisig Meal for guests flying

with the airline.

To bring the Guilt-Free Sisig to AirAsia Philippines' guests, Santan partnered with Green Rebel, an Indonesian-based food tech startup.

The dish is priced at P190 if pre-booked and P250 if ordered onboard. Other in-flight meals include Seafood Aglio Olio, Beef Tapa with Scrambled Egg, and Pak Nasser's Nasi Lemak.

FORD'S TIPS FOR A SAFE DRIVE AT NIGHT

Automotive manufacturer Ford has provided tips to navigating road conditions at night.

These include keeping headlights switched on, maintaining a four-second distance from the vehicle in front of you, staying in your lane, remaining fully awake with music, and pulling over to a safe part of the road if you cannot contain the fatigue.

Ford is offering driver-assist features and safety technologies through its next-generation vehicle lineup, which includes Ranger, Territory, and Everest.

KLOOK'S STAY+ DEALS

Klook is offering Stay+, a hotel package bundled with attractions and activities for more convenient travel arrangements.

Users can check out deals for both domestic and international destinations such as Hong Kong, Singapore, and Boracay.

They can get 5% off on Philippine hotels with the promo code PILIPINASHOTEL and save up to P10,000 with a minimum spend of P5,000.

For those flying out to Hong Kong, they can save up to P15,000 by encoding HKMAGICHOTEL when they check out for 8% off their stay for a minimum spend of P8,000.

For travelers going to Singapore, they get to use the promo code ERASTOUR5 for 5% discount for a minimum spend of P6,500.00 until January 7, 2024.

PAL'S DISNEY-THEMED JUNIOR JETSETTER KIT

Handout

Philippine Airlines (PAL) has introduced limited-edition Junior Jetsetter Kits (JJ Kits) featuring designs inspired by beloved Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy.

The JJ Kit is exclusively provided to children traveling on PAL's long-haul flights between Manila and select destinations including Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Honolulu, Toronto, Vancouver, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Dubai, Riyadh, Dammam, and Doha.

For flights out of Manila, young travelers will find a stackable crayon, an activity book, and a tic-tac-toe game set. Meanwhile, for flights inbound to Manila, kids will receive kits that include a sliding puzzle in addition to the stackable crayon and activity book. Both versions will be packed in a "fanny pack" type of bag.

SEDA OPENS 12TH PROPERTY IN PH

Handout

Seda Hotels is celebrating the opening of their 12th property in the Philippines.

Seda Manila Bay is located in Paranaque's Entertainment City and offers 350 rooms from deluxe rooms to suites.

Amenities include a sprawling water playground with pool fountains and other fun features in the kids' area; a children's playroom with developmental toys, arts and crafts, and learning activities for

young ones; and a game room outfitted with gaming consoles.

For those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation, the Seda Spa is a wellness retreat with private massage rooms, while the gym provides cutting-edge fitness equipment.

Seda Manila Bay also has a ballroom for up to 350 attendees and smaller meeting rooms. Dining outlets include Misto, which serves a medley of international and local dishes; and Straight Up rooftop bar where guests can catch the Manila Bay sunset.

SHELL ADVANCE CELEBRATES FILIPINO RIDERS' JOURNEYS

Shell Advance has launched the "Ride ng Buhay Mo" campaign which delves into the transformative power of long rides, the challenges faced by everyday city riders, and the pursuit of thrilling adventures.

It features the journeys of riders such as Nica Vasquez, Red Sweet Potato, and Reed Motovlog.

Netizens are also invited to share their unforgettable journeys on the road by using the hashtag #ShellAdvanceRideNgBuhayMo on social media to get a chance to win giveaways and prizes from Shell Advance.

STARLUX STARTS CLARK FLIGHTS

Handout

Taipei-based carrier Starlux is offering another option for travelers flying to see Taiwan’s tourist attractions or transiting to North America via Clark International Airport (CRK).

Starlux is operating an Airbus A321 neo on the flight from Taipei to Clark. The aircraft is configured in a two-class layout, with eight fully-flat business class seats in a 2-2 configuration and 180 seats in Economy Class 3-3 setup.

The flight arrives in CRK at 9:45 a.m. and departs at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday flights arrive at 7:25 p.m. and depart at 8:25 p.m. Travel time is approximately two hours.

Starlux currently flies to 17 destinations, including Los Angeles, Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Okinawa, Sapporo, Sendai, Macau, Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Hanoi, Manila, and Cebu.