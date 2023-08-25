Health shorts: Compounded medicine for seniors and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health and wellness.

COMPOUNDED MEDICINE FOR SENIORS

Apotheca Integrative Pharmacy (AIP) is offering compounded medicine for the elderly and those nearing their senior age.

It compounds Amitriptyline, a type of drug that can treat pain caused by nerve damage; Gabapentin, an anti-epileptic medication that diminishes pain transmission in damaged neurons by affecting glutamate receptors; Lidocaine, which blocks pain signals at the skin’s nerve endings and helps reduce burning and sharp pain in specific overly sensitive skin areas; and Tetracaine, which is commonly used as a topical anesthetic for short procedures on the ears, nose, and surface of the eye.

AIP also has specialized medicines for common health and wellness concerns such as irregular gall bladder activity, weakened immune system, and overall well-being.

More details are available at AIP's website and social media accounts.

NEW ULTRASOUND SYSYSTEM IN ZAMBOANGA

Ciudad Medical Zamboanga (CMZ), a private hospital located in Zamboanga City, has launched the first Acuson Sequoia Crown Edition in the Philippines.

The first-of-its-kind system in Asia Pacific, Acuson Sequoia features the intelligent Ultrasound Derived Fat Fraction (UDFF) technology, which belongs to the latest ultrasound flagship series from Siemens Healthineers.

It is designed to support radiology departments which require a broad range of non-invasive exams in cases such as breast, musculoskeletal, and most notably, liver.

The UDFF feature, now available on Acuson Sequoia, supports clinicians in the early detection of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) for nearly any patient body type.

POTENTIAL IMPROVEMENT IN TYPE 2 DIABETES TREATMENT

Monash University together with a team of international researchers decoded what causes insulin resistance in fat tissue cells which has been a major stumbling block in treating and preventing type 2 diabetes.

This research gave birth to the development of PATAS, a new drug that "reboots" how fat cells use insulin to revolutionize type 2 diabetes treatment.

PATAS, which is being developed by AdipoPharma, could be delivered by simple injection and possibly a patch. It may also have the potential to prevent type 2 diabetes, a major global epidemic, largely driven by obesity.

More details are available at Monash University’s website.

ROHTO NOW AVAILABLE IN PH

Japanese eye care brand Rohto is now available in the Philippines.

It offers the Rohto Cool Eye Drops, which promises to deliver instant relief from dry, irritated, or itchy eyes.

Also available is the Rohto Aqua Eye Drops, known for its gentle moisturizing formula.

It’s recommended to use Rohto Cool and Aqua Eye Drops five to six times per day. One to two drops per eye can be applied each time to get instant relief.

Rohto products are available at Watsons branches and the Watsons Online Shop at P175 each. More details are available on the brand's social media pages.

SMILE TRAIN'S CLEFT LEADERSHIP CENTER

Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft-focused organization, and Noordhoff Craniofacial Foundation Philippines, Inc. (NCFPI) has launched the country’s first Cleft Leadership Center (CLC).

The CLC is a multidisciplinary center that provides 100% free comprehensive cleft care from birth to adulthood, powered by a capable local network of medical professionals.

To reach more cleft-affected Filipinos in need, Smile Train strengthened its existing partnership with NCFPI, an organization that leads the standard of multidisciplinary cleft care in the Philippines.

SOUTH STAR, MAXICARE JOIN FORCES

Southstar Drug and Maxicare have joined forces to support consumers in their journey toward wellness.

They kicked off the partnership with the first Metro Manila leg Run for Wellness in UP Diliman last August 13, which will be followed by the traditional location in Naga, Camarines Sur on September 10.

Southstar Drug has over 600 stores nationwide and an online platform, providing a wide range of affordable medicines, products, and services.

Maxicare, on the other hand, serves nearly 2 million members with a comprehensive range of healthcare plans for corporations, SMEs, individuals, and families.