Executives of Farlight Games pose for pictures after the Farlight 84 Philippines summit, where they presented their plans for the Philippine esports and gaming market. Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News





MANILA -- A local esports tournament, a new Filipino hero, and collaborations with Filipino talents and content creators are among the plans of up-and-coming battle royale title Farlight 84 to push itself into the Philippine gaming and esports market.

During a summit held in Quezon City Wednesday night, its publisher Farlight Games revealed its roadmap for the Philippine esports and gaming scene as it finds its footing after launching last April.

Among the next line of releases is a rockstar-themed Filipino hero, set to come out on October.

"In a celebration of Filipino culture, we are set to release a Filipino hero and we have the endorsement from a mysterious and beloved female celebrity. This reflects on our ongoing commitment to offering customized elements and content," Nelson Woon, Farlight Games' senior director of global publishing, said.

Aside from the hero, Farlight is also set to release a new Filipino-themed skin in the coming month, as well as collaborations with celebrities such as Ella Cruz and Justin and Josh of P-pop group SB19 in the coming months.

Farlight Games has also tapped TNC to introduce the game to its internet cafes around the Philippines.

Woon also revealed that the game, originally played in mobile and PC, will also have versions for consoles: the Nintendo Switch later this year, and in the PS5 and Xbox in 2024.

Farlight Games will also organize an esports tournament, the Farlight 84 Philippines Championship (FCP), with six teams in the fold -- Oasis Gaming, NAOS Esports, Tyrant Esports, Playbook Esports, AP Bren, and Execration.

Farlight Games plans to invest "more than $20 million over the next five years" in the Philippines, part of which is going to its esports and gaming side. FPC’s inaugural tournament will boast a $1-million prize pool, which Farlight said is the “highest prize pool for a shooter game tournament in the history of the Philippines.”



"Picture this: a dynamic five-year plan that's set to transform the gaming landscape. And that's not all: We're pouring around $20 million in a thriving gaming ecosystem right here in the Philippines," Farlight Games global esports director Stanley Peng said.

Farlight is currently available in the App Store and Google Play for mobile users and on the gaming library Steam for Windows users.