Pia Wurtzbach determined to earn first marathon medal

Pia Wurtzbach is setting her sights on her first marathon medal with the same determination that made her win the Miss Universe crown.

The former beauty queen made the statement in an Instagram Stories post as she continues to prepare for the New York City Marathon, which is less than three months away.

"It's less than three months now before the NYC Marathon so it's crunch time! Running every day and working on getting stronger," she said.

"I dream about that medal like how I dreamt about the MU crown," she added.

Screengrab from Instagram Stories: @piawurtzbach

It was back in July when Wurtzbach revealed that she is joining her first marathon.

The Miss Universe 2015 titleholder has been using her social media platform to inspire people to try running as a way to stay strong and fit.

"If you've ever wanted to try running, this is the sign you're looking for. Don't let excuses stop you! I started with zero training," she said.

