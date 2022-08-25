Hungry Syrian Wanderer now a dad, pokes fun at dad duties

IG: @thehungrysyrianwanderer...

MANILA – Popular Syrian-turned-Filipino vlogger Basel Manadil proudly shared that he is now a father.

Better known as the Hungry Syrian Wanderer, Manadil, now a naturalized Filipino, took the good news on Instagram where he shared a snap of his firstborn.

“My 8.5 lbs baby boy, daddy duties paaraw muna tapos mamaya tanggal t*e na naman maya’t maya,” Manadil wrote.

“Kaya pala 'wala na tae dito' ang slogan natin magiging taga linis pwet pala ang ating duty,” he added.

Last year, Manadil happily revealed during Philippine Independence Day about his naturalization as a Filipino.

Through a vlog, Manadil admitted that he got the good news in 2019 but decided to not open up for two years to enjoy his first years as a Filipino.

“When I had this more than two years ago, I wanted to have that moment for myself. I am considered Filipino and my blood is Filipino Plus. So, hindi tayo negative mga tao. It’s a plus,” he said.

Manadil flew to the Philippines, despite having a wealthy life in Syria, when war in his country broke out.

“I came from a well-off family. I was born with a silver spoon in my mouth if that’s the term. The war started in Syria. So, my family wanted to send me here to the Philippines to study here,” he shared.

Manadil has been staying in the country for nine years already and has been helping many Filipinos.

