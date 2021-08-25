WATCH: Sofia Andres' bedroom has its own mini kitchen

Screengrabs from YouTube

MANILA -- After two years, Sofia Andres can finally finish decorating her bedroom.

The actress gave a glimpse of her personal space in a vlog released on Tuesday, saying that she started giving her bedroom a facelift before she got pregnant with her first child.

"It's been two years na, buntis pa ako noon. Ngayon pa lang siya matatapos," she said.

Aside from the walk-in closet and bathroom, Andres' bedroom also has its own mini kitchen.

The area has a white marble countertop with gray cabinets, where the actress will soon place a small refrigerator and coffee maker, among others.

Gold accents can be seen in different areas of the bedroom, with a green sofa serving as her favorite part of the space.

Andres said she is happy to have found a new interior designer after not being satisfied with her previous one.

"I was really looking for a new interior designer so I found him on Instagram," she said of her current interior designer, Karl Dioso. "Sabi ko I wanted to finish this na, at least this year."

